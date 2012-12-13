© sergey pesterev dreamstime.com

Sofradir secures contract win from Indian space agency

Sofradir, a developer and manufacturer of infrared detectors for military, space and industrial applications, has announces that ISRO/SAC, the Indian Space Research Organization’s Space Applications Center in Ahmedabad has awarded Sofradir a 2.5 year infrared detector contract.

Under the contract, Sofradir will develop large format infrared detector prototypes for testing and will deliver numerous flight models. The value of the contract is undisclosed.



“We are proud to become a supplier to the Indian Space Research Organization, a major player in the space community,” said Philippe Bensussan, chairman and CEO at Sofradir. “This is Sofradir’s first contract for flight models with the Space Applications Center. Foremost, it is the outcome of several years’ close cooperation with the IR team at SAC that included delivering IR detectors for ground testing. It is also a result of our growing reputation as a reliable supplier of technically innovative IR detectors that have proven robust performance in space.”





“With this new contract, we’ll be expanding our offer in space applications to include longer-life cooled IR detectors optimized for size, weight and power,” said Bensussan. “Our customers will benefit greatly from this development.”



ISRO focuses on developing capabilities in India to build and launch communication satellites for television broadcast and telecommunications, meteorological satellites, as well as remote sensing satellites for managing natural resources.