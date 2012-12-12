© baloncici-dreamstime.com (Illustration only)

The planning of GPV’s new facilities in Bangkok is proceeding

Since the decision to build a new factory in Bangkok was taken the project is progressing as planned.

“As with any large building project many details must fall into place with our new GPV plant in Bangkok. The project is now so far that we have engaged a full-time project manager, Lars Henrik Jensen, who is based in Bangkok until the new plant will be completed,” says Bo Lybæk, CEO of GPV Group.



In addition to basic tasks such as review of construction management, architectural drawings and technical specifications for the new factory, Lars Henrik is managing applications for authorizations and other formalities demanded for approval by local authorities – a puzzle to be completed.



“It is an advantage for us that we know the BangPoo Industrial Estate, Bangkok so well after having had our facilities there for 13 years,” Bo Lybæk says and continues “We decided to remain in the BangPoo Industrial Estate since we find that it offers excellent logistics opportunities, has proven to be safe from flooding, and furthermore is the home base for our 700 people of highly skilled workforce”.



The new factory will be erected and taken into use in two phases. When the site has been fully completed in 2015, GPV has more than doubled their production capacity within EMS in Asia and established the foundation for expansion of their high mix/low to medium volume production within EMS, Mechatronics and advanced mechanics.