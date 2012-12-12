© mchudo dreamstime.com

New cleaning capabilities at Axis Electronics

UK-based EMS-provider Axis Electronics has installed and commissioned new automated cleaning processes.

The first is a co-solvent process, Two Solvac T1 500 co-solvent cleaners have been installed, a closed loop system consisting of immersion cleaning, immersion rinse and final vapour rinse. The second is a controlled cleaning process for SMT stencils and a PBT Super Swash stencil cleaner has been installed.



The co-solvent process is designed to improve the overall cleanliness for parts that cannot be subjected to an aqueous wash and will be utilised across a wide range of products. It ensures any flux residues and potential contaminants are completely removed helping to improve quality and reliability. The system consists of an immersion wash and rinse stage before a final pure rinse stage using vapour. Both pieces of equipment were custom built to provide a capability of cleaning large boards.



The SMT stencil cleaning process is used in conjunction with the 100% in-line automated Solder Paste Inspection system to help ensure accurate and repeatable paste printing, reducing rework of poorly soldered components and helps improve quality by doing the job ‘right first time’.