© alterfalter dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 12, 2012
Inside Secure expands sales network for Israeli market
Inside Secure has announced that Tritech Ltd., a stocking representative and distributor of major manufacturers of electronic components to the local electronic industry, has been named to represent Inside Secure’s product offerings in Israel.
The addition of Tritech to Inside’s sales network will enable the company to more easily provide customers with local design and engineering support and easy access to its portfolio of security solutions. Tritech will offer Inside’s portfolio of secure microcontroller, near field communication (NFC) and contactless/contact payment solutions to start-ups and OEM's in the communication, medical, industrial control and security sectors in the local Israeli economy.
“Inside will continue to expand its global sales network in strategically important regions to better serve our customers and exploit new opportunities with companies whose products allow people to securely make payments, identify themselves, protect intellectual property, access information and subscribe to services.” said Christian Fleutelot, executive vice president, digital security, at Inside Secure.
“We’ve seen tremendous acceptance of Inside Secure’s technology and solutions at our OEM accounts,” said Oriel Sallary, vice president of sales at Tritech Ltd.
“Inside will continue to expand its global sales network in strategically important regions to better serve our customers and exploit new opportunities with companies whose products allow people to securely make payments, identify themselves, protect intellectual property, access information and subscribe to services.” said Christian Fleutelot, executive vice president, digital security, at Inside Secure.
“We’ve seen tremendous acceptance of Inside Secure’s technology and solutions at our OEM accounts,” said Oriel Sallary, vice president of sales at Tritech Ltd.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments