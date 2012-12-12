© alterfalter dreamstime.com

Inside Secure expands sales network for Israeli market

Inside Secure has announced that Tritech Ltd., a stocking representative and distributor of major manufacturers of electronic components to the local electronic industry, has been named to represent Inside Secure’s product offerings in Israel.

The addition of Tritech to Inside’s sales network will enable the company to more easily provide customers with local design and engineering support and easy access to its portfolio of security solutions. Tritech will offer Inside’s portfolio of secure microcontroller, near field communication (NFC) and contactless/contact payment solutions to start-ups and OEM's in the communication, medical, industrial control and security sectors in the local Israeli economy.



“Inside will continue to expand its global sales network in strategically important regions to better serve our customers and exploit new opportunities with companies whose products allow people to securely make payments, identify themselves, protect intellectual property, access information and subscribe to services.” said Christian Fleutelot, executive vice president, digital security, at Inside Secure.



“We’ve seen tremendous acceptance of Inside Secure’s technology and solutions at our OEM accounts,” said Oriel Sallary, vice president of sales at Tritech Ltd.