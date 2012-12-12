© beisea dreamstime.com

Cicor – CEO leaves the company

Cicor, headquartered in Boudry (Switzerland), announced that Dr. Roland Küpfer, CEO of the Cicor Group, has left the company.

Dr. Roland Küpfer, CEO since August 2009, and the Board of Directors of the Cicor Group, have parted by mutual agreement. The search for a successor has been launched immediately. In the meantime, Patric Schoch, the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board will work closely together to manage the Group. Cicor will provide information on the appointment of a new CEO in due course, a press release states.