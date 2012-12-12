© carabiner dreamstime.com

aleo solar AG sells equity stake in Bosch Solar

aleo solar AG has announced the sale of its 9.23 percent equity interest in Bosch Solar CISTech GmbH to Robert Bosch GmbH. The two parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Originally trading under the name Johanna Solar GmbH, Bosch Solar CISTech GmbH was acquired by Bosch in 2009 and integrated into its Solar Energy division. Bosch Solar CISTech GmbH produces thin-film modules in Brandenburg an der Havel. aleo solar had held an equity stake in the company since 2006.