Avnet names Kevin Moriarty as new CFO

Avnet, Inc., a technology distributor, have announced that it has named Kevin Moriarty as Avnet Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective January 2, 2013.

The company has previously announced that current Chief Financial Officer Ray Sadowski will be retiring from his position after 20 years as CFO. Sadowski, who joined Avnet in 1978, will continue with the company in a senior advisory role.



“Kevin brings the broad base of global and financial experience plus the skills that we were looking for in a finance leader,” said Avnet Chief Executive Officer Rick Hamada. “With his strong track record of success while building high performance teams, I am confident he is an excellent choice for Avnet as we continue to grow and enhance our financial performance. Kevin is a great addition to our senior executive team.”



Moriarty’s experience includes leading a global team of more than 1,000 finance professionals, supporting 95 sites around the world. He was heavily involved in several large Honeywell acquisitions and divestitures and also worked with Honeywell’s Investor Relations team in engaging with the external investment community. He has been with Honeywell for 10 years in a series of progressively responsible positions, joining them in 2002 as controller for the Automation and Control Solutions Division and led their internal audit team following his promotion in 2004 to vice president of Finance overseeing Corporate Audit.