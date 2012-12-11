© stanisa martinovic dreamstime.com

Thales USA, President and CEO to retire: successor elected

Thales USA, Inc. has announced that President and CEO, Allan Cameron, will retire at year-end after eight years of service with the company.

Vice President and General Manager of Thales Avionics, Alan Pellegrini, will succeed Cameron as President and CEO effective the beginning of 2013.



Cameron joined Thales in 2004 leading the naval business in the UK and was appointed as President and CEO of Thales USA in 2006. During his tenure at Thales USA, Cameron served on a number of Boards including the SSA Board of Directors for ThalesUSA Defense & Security.



"Allan Cameron has had a very successful career at Thales, working diligently to increase the company's footprint in the US defense, civil and commercial markets and setting high standards for improving organizational efficiencies in the US," said Pascale Sourisse, Thales Senior Vice President, International. "As a result of his dedicated efforts targeting strategic growth markets in the US, he has built a foundation for continued growth and opportunity for his successor, Alan Pellegrini."



Pellegrini has more than 20 years of combined experience in the avionics and commercial aerospace industry. He joined Thales six years ago, as CEO of the In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) organization during which time he rapidly increased the company's market share up to 35 percent. He was previously the CEO at Integrated Media Solutions and has held executive level positions at Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Inc. and Hughes Electronics.



"Alan's appointment builds on the forward momentum Thales has already created for our aerospace, defense and security businesses both domestically and abroad," said Cameron, president & CEO, Thales USA. "With his leadership and direction, coupled with a successful track record of bringing innovative, transformational solutions to market, I am confident Thales will continue to deliver on business commitments and high levels of customer satisfaction."



In the coming months, Pellegrini, along with his seasoned executive team, will continue to lead the IFEC organization, remaining focused on delivering high-quality connectivity solutions and personalized customer care.