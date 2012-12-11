© stanisa martinovic dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 11, 2012
Thales USA, President and CEO to retire: successor elected
Thales USA, Inc. has announced that President and CEO, Allan Cameron, will retire at year-end after eight years of service with the company.
Vice President and General Manager of Thales Avionics, Alan Pellegrini, will succeed Cameron as President and CEO effective the beginning of 2013.
Cameron joined Thales in 2004 leading the naval business in the UK and was appointed as President and CEO of Thales USA in 2006. During his tenure at Thales USA, Cameron served on a number of Boards including the SSA Board of Directors for ThalesUSA Defense & Security.
"Allan Cameron has had a very successful career at Thales, working diligently to increase the company's footprint in the US defense, civil and commercial markets and setting high standards for improving organizational efficiencies in the US," said Pascale Sourisse, Thales Senior Vice President, International. "As a result of his dedicated efforts targeting strategic growth markets in the US, he has built a foundation for continued growth and opportunity for his successor, Alan Pellegrini."
Pellegrini has more than 20 years of combined experience in the avionics and commercial aerospace industry. He joined Thales six years ago, as CEO of the In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) organization during which time he rapidly increased the company's market share up to 35 percent. He was previously the CEO at Integrated Media Solutions and has held executive level positions at Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Inc. and Hughes Electronics.
"Alan's appointment builds on the forward momentum Thales has already created for our aerospace, defense and security businesses both domestically and abroad," said Cameron, president & CEO, Thales USA. "With his leadership and direction, coupled with a successful track record of bringing innovative, transformational solutions to market, I am confident Thales will continue to deliver on business commitments and high levels of customer satisfaction."
In the coming months, Pellegrini, along with his seasoned executive team, will continue to lead the IFEC organization, remaining focused on delivering high-quality connectivity solutions and personalized customer care.
Cameron joined Thales in 2004 leading the naval business in the UK and was appointed as President and CEO of Thales USA in 2006. During his tenure at Thales USA, Cameron served on a number of Boards including the SSA Board of Directors for ThalesUSA Defense & Security.
"Allan Cameron has had a very successful career at Thales, working diligently to increase the company's footprint in the US defense, civil and commercial markets and setting high standards for improving organizational efficiencies in the US," said Pascale Sourisse, Thales Senior Vice President, International. "As a result of his dedicated efforts targeting strategic growth markets in the US, he has built a foundation for continued growth and opportunity for his successor, Alan Pellegrini."
Pellegrini has more than 20 years of combined experience in the avionics and commercial aerospace industry. He joined Thales six years ago, as CEO of the In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) organization during which time he rapidly increased the company's market share up to 35 percent. He was previously the CEO at Integrated Media Solutions and has held executive level positions at Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Inc. and Hughes Electronics.
"Alan's appointment builds on the forward momentum Thales has already created for our aerospace, defense and security businesses both domestically and abroad," said Cameron, president & CEO, Thales USA. "With his leadership and direction, coupled with a successful track record of bringing innovative, transformational solutions to market, I am confident Thales will continue to deliver on business commitments and high levels of customer satisfaction."
In the coming months, Pellegrini, along with his seasoned executive team, will continue to lead the IFEC organization, remaining focused on delivering high-quality connectivity solutions and personalized customer care.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments