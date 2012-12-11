© luchschen dreamstime.com

Celestica announces new CFO

Celestica Inc., has announced that Darren Myers has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Myers is succeeding Paul Nicoletti, who will be leaving the company effective December 28 to pursue other interests.

Mr. Myers has over ten years of experience with Celestica and has held numerous financial roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller with responsibilities including external reporting, corporate tax, investor relations and all corporate finance and treasury-related matters. Mr. Myers’ previous roles include Vice President of Finance for Bell Canada's Small and Medium Business Division and various roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers.



“I would like to congratulate Darren on his appointment to Chief Financial Officer,” said Craig Muhlhauser, President and Chief Executive Officer, Celestica. “Darren has proven himself to be a key member of Celestica’s leadership team, with in-depth knowledge of our company and the EMS industry and expertise in all areas of financial operations. I am confident that under Darren’s leadership, Celestica will maintain the high level of financial discipline that has earned the company the respect of the external marketplace.”



“I also want to thank Paul Nicoletti for the significant contribution that he has made to Celestica’s success over the course of his career, including the last six years as our Chief Financial Officer,” said Muhlhauser. “Under Paul’s leadership, we have built a best-in-class finance organization and significantly strengthened our balance sheet. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”