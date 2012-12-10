© andrei katyshev dreamstime.com

IEC Electronics receives manufacturing order

IEC Electronics Corp. announces that it recently received an order from one of its Military customers valued at approximately $5.1 million.

W. Barry Gilbert, Chairman of the Board and CEO, stated, "Our customer is a well-known, top 20 prime defense contractor supplying several innovative communication platforms, national security solutions and electronic systems support for the military. This award will provide soldiers with mission-critical ground support equipment. We appreciate their continued confidence in IEC and we view this award as a statement of our solid relationship."



Deliveries are expected to commence during IEC's fiscal 2013 second quarter and continue into fiscal 2014.