Pioneer Consulting appoints VP Asia Pacific Region
Pioneer Consulting has announced that Mr. Chris Wilson has been appointed to the position of Vice President, Asia.
“We are delighted that Chris has accepted our invitation to join Pioneer. His depth of experience across Asia Pacific markets will create a strong presence for us in this region and complement our other local resource centers in Brazil, South Africa, North America, and UK.”
Formerly Senior Vice President, Product Strategy & Management at PacNet, Mr. Wilson comes to Pioneer with more than 25 years of global telecom industry experience. As an associate based out of Singapore, Mr. Wilson will be responsible for Pioneer's client relationships throughout the Asia Pacific region. He will also assist Pioneer to develop new business opportunities in Pioneer's traditional submarine fiber optic space and in other industry sectors.
Commenting on Mr. Wilson's appointment, Keith Schofield, Managing Partner at Pioneer, said, "We are delighted that Chris has accepted our invitation to join Pioneer. His depth of experience across Asia Pacific markets will create a strong presence for us in this region and complement our other local resource centers in Brazil, South Africa, North America, and UK.”
When Mr. Wilson was asked about his new appointment, he stated, “Pioneer Consulting have built an enviable reputation in the planning and successful implementation of subsea systems. There is currently a great deal of activity in the Asia Pacific marketplace, in subsea and other areas, and I'm really excited to be working with the rest of the Pioneer team to grow its business in the region.”
