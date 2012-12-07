© milan jurkovic dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 07, 2012
Plexus to expand operations in the UK
Plexus Corp., have announces its intention to expand its Livingston Design Centre to larger premises at the Pyramids Business Park, in Bathgate.
Having worked closely with Scottish Enterprise on funding support, Plexus will expand its UK manufacturing footprint by opening a new manufacturing facility at the same location.
“Plexus’ ability to provide full product realization solutions within the UK market has attracted several new customers. This increasing demand is the fuel for the expansion of our UK operations,” commented Steve Frisch, Plexus Regional President in EMEA. “This demand sends a very positive signal that companies need a UK-based solution for the design and manufacturing of their low-to-mid volume, higher complexity products. These investments answer that need and demonstrate Plexus’ continued commitment to investing in its UK engineering and manufacturing operations.”
Welcoming the news, First Minister Alex Salmond said: "Plexus' decision to invest EUR 11 million in expanding their Scottish operations will provide a welcome boost to the local economy, creating 130 new jobs and a new design, prototyping and manufacturing facility in Bathgate. The Scottish Government and our enterprise agencies are focused on securing new jobs, and investment and Plexus expansion plans will receive up to EUR 1.2 million of support through Scottish Enterprise. News that this international design and manufacturing firm is stepping up its Scottish operations is testament to the quality and skills of the West Lothian workforce and reinforces Scotland's reputation for excellence in innovation and manufacturing."
Jim Watson, company growth director, Scottish Enterprise, added: "We've worked closely with Plexus to help it invest and expand in Scotland. This new package of support will allow the company to invest further in R&D, training and capital expenditure, helping Plexus realise its ambitious growth plans in Bathgate and ultimately driving home long-term growth for the Scottish economy."
“The new facilities include a 15,500 sq ft design centre, which will also incorporate a regional office for the members of the Plexus European leadership team that are based in the UK,” added Frisch.
The new manufacturing facility will be approximately 47,000 sq ft and will include prototyping, manufacturing and warehousing areas. The site will complement Plexus’ existing manufacturing facility in Kelso.
It is anticipated that Plexus will start the fit out of the new site later this year and that both the design centre and manufacturing site will be operational in February 2013.
