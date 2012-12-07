© beisea dreamstime.com

Apple to bring back some production to the US

A small part of the Mac product line will be manufactured in the United States.

In an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, he says that a small portion of Mac production will move home to the US in 2013. "This doesn't mean that Apple will do it ourselves, but we'll be working with people and we'll be investing our money," Cook said.



In another interview with NBC, Cook stated that, “Next year we will do one of our existing Mac lines in the United States”.