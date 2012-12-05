© ingrid prats dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 05, 2012
Nokia Siemens to sell business support systems to Redknee
Redknee, a provider of business-critical billing and charging software and solutions for communications service providers, has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Nokia Siemens Networks’ Business Support Systems (BSS) business.
Approximately 1200 employees would transfer to Redknee, underpinning current service levels and quality for customers. The planned acquisition would bring to Redknee a complementary global footprint that spans more than 90 countries, including Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.
Lucas Skoczkowski, Redknee’s CEO, commented: “This planned acquisition marks a significant milestone in Redknee’s long-term growth strategy. It would add strong long-standing relationships with new Tier 1 operators and expand Redknee’s market share and presence in high growth markets. Our expanded team would drive the continued success of our customers, as we strive to be the provider of choice for real-time converged billing, customer care, policy, and payment solutions in the communications industry.”
Rajeev Suri, CEO of Nokia Siemens Networks, said: “This planned transaction supports our transformation to focus on mobile broadband. Both Redknee and Nokia Siemens Networks have a reputation for high quality and customer commitment, which provides a common foundation for Redknee to build the BSS business in the future. We will work with Redknee to ensure a smooth transfer of the business and to provide some mobile broadband specific elements of the BSS portfolio to our customers.”
Rick Centeno, head of the BSS business at Nokia Siemens Networks, added, “The planned acquisition would provide our customers the benefits of being managed by a team consisting of our trusted BSS specialists and Redknee, a company widely recognized for its focus on leadership in the BSS space and for ensuring the success of its customers. Through the continuing support of the Beyond Billing solution and new capabilities from Redknee, our customers would have access to a portfolio and industry expertise that would equip them to succeed in today’s dynamic operating environment."
The acquisition would involve the transfer to Redknee of Nokia Siemens Networks’ BSS customer and supplier contracts, intellectual property rights, fixed assets and associated liabilities, along with BSS employees. The employees expected to transfer to Redknee are mainly based in Berlin, Germany; Bangalore, India; and Wroclaw, Poland. Until the agreement closes, Nokia Siemens Networks will work to ensure an orderly migration and transfer of the BSS business. Nokia Siemens Networks would retain a small number of broader customer contracts that include elements of BSS for GSM-R and mobile broadband related mediation.
Redknee expects to finance the transaction through a combination of cash on its balance sheet and debt facilities. Such debt facilities are subject to conditions and will be entered into on, and subject to, closing of the acquisition. The total consideration paid by Redknee for the BSS business will include 15 million euros in cash at closing, plus a maximum of 25 million euros for certain performance-based cash earn-outs expected to be paid over 12 to 36 months post-closing.
The acquisition is anticipated to close in the first half of calendar year 2013. The acquisition is subject to applicable regulatory, exchange and third party approvals, a consultation process with trade union representatives, and other customary terms and conditions.
Lucas Skoczkowski, Redknee’s CEO, commented: “This planned acquisition marks a significant milestone in Redknee’s long-term growth strategy. It would add strong long-standing relationships with new Tier 1 operators and expand Redknee’s market share and presence in high growth markets. Our expanded team would drive the continued success of our customers, as we strive to be the provider of choice for real-time converged billing, customer care, policy, and payment solutions in the communications industry.”
Rajeev Suri, CEO of Nokia Siemens Networks, said: “This planned transaction supports our transformation to focus on mobile broadband. Both Redknee and Nokia Siemens Networks have a reputation for high quality and customer commitment, which provides a common foundation for Redknee to build the BSS business in the future. We will work with Redknee to ensure a smooth transfer of the business and to provide some mobile broadband specific elements of the BSS portfolio to our customers.”
Rick Centeno, head of the BSS business at Nokia Siemens Networks, added, “The planned acquisition would provide our customers the benefits of being managed by a team consisting of our trusted BSS specialists and Redknee, a company widely recognized for its focus on leadership in the BSS space and for ensuring the success of its customers. Through the continuing support of the Beyond Billing solution and new capabilities from Redknee, our customers would have access to a portfolio and industry expertise that would equip them to succeed in today’s dynamic operating environment."
The acquisition would involve the transfer to Redknee of Nokia Siemens Networks’ BSS customer and supplier contracts, intellectual property rights, fixed assets and associated liabilities, along with BSS employees. The employees expected to transfer to Redknee are mainly based in Berlin, Germany; Bangalore, India; and Wroclaw, Poland. Until the agreement closes, Nokia Siemens Networks will work to ensure an orderly migration and transfer of the BSS business. Nokia Siemens Networks would retain a small number of broader customer contracts that include elements of BSS for GSM-R and mobile broadband related mediation.
Redknee expects to finance the transaction through a combination of cash on its balance sheet and debt facilities. Such debt facilities are subject to conditions and will be entered into on, and subject to, closing of the acquisition. The total consideration paid by Redknee for the BSS business will include 15 million euros in cash at closing, plus a maximum of 25 million euros for certain performance-based cash earn-outs expected to be paid over 12 to 36 months post-closing.
The acquisition is anticipated to close in the first half of calendar year 2013. The acquisition is subject to applicable regulatory, exchange and third party approvals, a consultation process with trade union representatives, and other customary terms and conditions.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments