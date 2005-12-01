SMT & Inspection | December 01, 2005
Asymtek wins Global Technology Award
Asymtek® has announces that it has been awarded a Global Technology Award in the dispensing category for its innovative SpectrumTM S-820 Series Dispensing System.
The first annual awards, sponsored by Global SMT and Packaging magazine, recognize the best new innovations in the printed circuit assembly and packaging industries. The award was presented to Asymtek at a ceremony held November 16 during Productronica in Munich, Germany.
Introduced in February 2005, the Spectrum Series offers precision dispensing and accommodates a wide range of fluids, processes and substrates used in semiconductor packaging and assembly. The S-820 incorporates Asymtek's patented Mass Flow Control, Calibrated Process Jetting, and advanced software features. It is ideally suited for process development, R&D labs and small batch production operations, such as jetting underfill for flip chips and chip scale packages. Spectrum systems also have the ability to transfer batch processes to high volume, conveyorized systems.
The closed-loop design easily integrates with the most popular jets, pumps and valves from Asymtek, including the DispenseJet® DJ-9000 and Heli-flow® DV-7000 valve. It provides exceptional dispensing accuracy, repeatability and versatility -- from jetting lines of dots on-the-fly with the DJ-9000 to dispensing solder paste with the DV-7000.
Global SMT and Packaging magazine's Global Technology Awards program recognizes product excellence in semiconductor packaging and electronics assembly in 21 categories. An international panel of judges from China, Europe and the USA judged the contest. For more information, visit: www.globalsmt.net/awards.
