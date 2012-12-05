© ingrid prats dreamstime.com

Bourns completes integration of Jensen Devices AB acquisition

Bourns, Inc., an electronic components manufacturer and supplier, have announced it has completed the integration of its acquisition of assets from Jensen Devices AB.

Bourns, Inc., a manufacturer and supplier of electronic components, have announced it has completed the integration of its acquisition of assets from Jensen Devices AB. This integration included incorporating the acquired Jensen Devices AB products into Bourns’ gas discharge tube (GDT) product line, and the transfer of manufacturing from Jensen’s factory in Solluntuna, Sweden to Bourns’ ISO certified manufacturing facility in Heredia, Costa Rica.



The SA2 series of high voltage GDTs are used as overvoltage protectors and the Sparctube ST series of switching GDTs are utilized in ignition circuits for automotive HID headlights. These GDT products enhance Bourns’ technical capabilities, and strengthen the company’s circuit protection position in several industries including automotive, industrial and telecommunications.



“The successful integration of Jensen Devices products allows Bourns to make a strategic entry into the automotive Xenon headlamp market, which is projected for continued growth through 2016 and beyond,” said Dr. Erik Meijer, President of Bourns Electronics. “These products not only strengthen and expand Bourns’ GDT line, but benefit our customers by giving them additional product options and design flexibility.”



Bourns has made 10 acquisitions in the preceding 12 years, including Joslyn Electronics’ communication protection products business, Texas Instruments’ solid state Telecom protection business, Fultec’s Transient Blocking Unit technology and the Protection Product businesses of Corning Cable Systems and Emerson Network Power.