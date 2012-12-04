© mpanch dreamstime.com

Qualcomm to invest $120 million in Sharp

Sharp Corporation has announced that they have reached an agreement with Pixtronix Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, concerning the development of Pixtronix's MEMS displays.

In addition, Sharp signed the capital alliance agreement and will issue new shares by a third party allotment with Qualcomm Incorporated as the allottee.



MEMS display to be developed jointly by the two companies is a display using ultrafine process technology and existing display manufacturing infrastructure with features including high color reproducibility and low-power consumption. The development for commercialization of MEMS display will be achieved by integrating Sharp’s core display technology, IGZO and MEMS display technology of Pixtronix.



In addition, Sharp is planning to accept up to USD 120 million (JPY 9.9 billion) from Qualcomm in equity investment to pursue this joint development. This capital will be used for the development of MEMS display and necessary capital investments related thereto targeting for the achievement of the technology for commercialization.



With this agreement, the two companies will consider the possibility of further collaboration of chipsets by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated and IGZO-based display technology for lower power consumption and higher performance of mobile terminals.



With this agreement, Sharp will accelerate its strategy for growth in small- to medium- sized LCD business with IGZO-based display technology as its core, and expand its revenue and corporate value.