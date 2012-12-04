© alexandr malyshev dreamstime.com

Sonceboz invest in Panasonic SMT equipment

Sonceboz S.A. a company within the field of design, development and manufacturing mechatronic drive systems and electric motors, chose Panasonic as their new partner for SMT placement equipment.

Investing in two new NPM-W modules, Sonceboz replaced older equipment in order to introduce newer and to secure sufficient production capacity for future growth.



“Manufacturing products for the automotive and medical industry requires more than just throughput. Our aim was to introduce a manufacturing that ensured 100% quality, reliability and traceability and offer a maximum flexibility. Being able to provide a total solution consisting of not only machines but also an entire software suite to track and trace, control and report everything that happens on the lines made Panasonic the ideal choice”, says Louis Santrot, manufacturing unit manager at Sonceboz.