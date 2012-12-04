© anatoly abyshev dreamstime.com PCB | December 04, 2012
20% Growth in 2012 For Spirit Circuits
November is the year-end for the Hampshire-based PCB Manufacturer and their records show that they have achieved both the highest ever production output and their highest ever sales intake.
“It has been a challenging year, however Spirit’s drive and dedication to seek out new opportunities and make improvements to their supply chain process has seen them achieve 20% growth on last year. In both October and November Spirit has seen record order intakes and received forward orders into 2013.”, writes the company.
Steve Driver, Managing Director at Spirit Circuits, said: “We know we couldn’t have exceeded our targets without our suppliers and customers. We wanted to take the time to thank them for their loyalty, which has seen us forge meaningful partnerships, as well as agree deals of exclusivity that benefit both parties in the future.”
“As well as having the highest sales turnover the company has ever enjoyed and strong business relationships that help keep us at the top we pride ourselves on our team.” he added.
