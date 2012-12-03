© photographer dreamstime.com

Siplace new partner in Poland: JSD Polska

After thorough evaluation the Siplace Team has chosen a new partner to even better serve the emerging Polish market.

From December 1, 2012 onwards the Siplace Team of ASM Assembly Systems is working together with JSD Polska.



JSD Polska was founded 2004 and has a long history in distributing placement machines, ovens, AOI systems and much more.