Limited workers rights within the Samsung factories

During recent years, electronics manufacturing in China has been a hot topic, limited workers’ rights, improper practices and low wages. And a number of foreign companies are on the reserving end of these accusations.

During September the New York based NGO China Labor Watch (CLW) conducted investigations on 8 of Samsung’s directly-operated and supplier factories throughout China.



CLW uncovered a list of severe labor abuses in the 8 factories, including, unpaid work, standing for 11 to 12 hours while working, underage workers, a lack of worker safety, and verbal and physical abuse.



Samsung left a response to the CLW investigations on their official corporate blog, “we will closely review the recent China Labor Watch report and take corrective actions if any violations of our labor policies are found. “



During CLW’s follow-up investigations in October and November the NGO found that Samsung still had a long way to go to improve labor conditions at its factories.



In the new report CLW states that workers can work up to 15 or 16 hours per day with possibly one day of off per month, and that overtime hours can surpass 220 hours per month.



Samsung has now released a press release regarding their own audit and promises to take corrective actions including: “new hiring policies and work hours and overtime practices, among other steps, to protect the health and welfare of employees.”