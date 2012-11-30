© pelfophoto dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 30, 2012
centrotherm photovoltaics: restructuring plan confirmed
The first creditors’ meeting after the insolvency protection proceedings introduced in July 2012 has confirmed the agreed restructuring roadmap of centrotherm photovoltaics AG.
As part of the reporting and verification meeting called by Ulm county court, the represented creditors unanimously resolved that the company should continue in self-administration. In addition, the temporary committee of creditors initially set by the court was declared the final committee of creditors after the election of one further member.
“This resolution and the both constructive and faithful cooperation with the creditors leave us optimistic for the success of the further restructuring and the resolution of the insolvency plan,” says centrotherm Management Board member Tobias Hoefer, responsible for the self-administration. Previously, he reported to the creditors on the starting position in the insolvency protection proceedings, the successes already achieved in the restructuring process as well as on the prospects for the continuation of the company’s business.
The administrator appointed by the court and also confirmed by the creditors’ meeting, lawyer Prof. Dr. Martin Hörmann from anchor Rechtsanwälte, also agreed with the recommendations of centrotherm photovoltaics AG.
The draft of the insolvency plan of centrotherm photovoltaics AG provides for the company to continue business while maintaining its stock exchange listing and strengthen the capital structure by converting the claims of the unsecured creditors into shares in the company. This is aimed at striking a balance between the interests of the shareholders and the company with regards to its continued existence and capital market access, and best possibly satisfying the creditors’ claims. The insolvency plan requires the approval of the creditors and the confirmation of the insolvency court. After that, the insolvency proceedings can be terminated in line with the regulations of the German Act Relating to the Further Simplification of the Reorganization of Companies (ESUG), and the German Insolvency Directive (InsO). centrotherm photovoltaics AG could then operate again on a solid basis on the market as a restructured company on a fully independent basis.
The creditors’ meetings for the subsidiaries centrotherm thermal solutions GmbH & Co. KG and centrotherm SiTec GmbH, which are currently engaged in their own proceedings, also resolved that business should continue under
self-administration. At these meetings, the creditors’ committees and the administrator appointed for these companies, lawyer Alexander Reus, were also confirmed.
“This resolution and the both constructive and faithful cooperation with the creditors leave us optimistic for the success of the further restructuring and the resolution of the insolvency plan,” says centrotherm Management Board member Tobias Hoefer, responsible for the self-administration. Previously, he reported to the creditors on the starting position in the insolvency protection proceedings, the successes already achieved in the restructuring process as well as on the prospects for the continuation of the company’s business.
The administrator appointed by the court and also confirmed by the creditors’ meeting, lawyer Prof. Dr. Martin Hörmann from anchor Rechtsanwälte, also agreed with the recommendations of centrotherm photovoltaics AG.
The draft of the insolvency plan of centrotherm photovoltaics AG provides for the company to continue business while maintaining its stock exchange listing and strengthen the capital structure by converting the claims of the unsecured creditors into shares in the company. This is aimed at striking a balance between the interests of the shareholders and the company with regards to its continued existence and capital market access, and best possibly satisfying the creditors’ claims. The insolvency plan requires the approval of the creditors and the confirmation of the insolvency court. After that, the insolvency proceedings can be terminated in line with the regulations of the German Act Relating to the Further Simplification of the Reorganization of Companies (ESUG), and the German Insolvency Directive (InsO). centrotherm photovoltaics AG could then operate again on a solid basis on the market as a restructured company on a fully independent basis.
The creditors’ meetings for the subsidiaries centrotherm thermal solutions GmbH & Co. KG and centrotherm SiTec GmbH, which are currently engaged in their own proceedings, also resolved that business should continue under
self-administration. At these meetings, the creditors’ committees and the administrator appointed for these companies, lawyer Alexander Reus, were also confirmed.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments