© andrei katyshev dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 28, 2012
Motorola MT788: Intel Inside
Motorola Mobility and China Mobile are introducing the Motorola MT788, an Android-powered smartphone with Intel Inside.
"Motorola MT788 is the first smartphone in China to feature the Intel's fastest smartphone CPU," said Frank Meng, Senior Vice President and President of Greater China, Motorola Mobility. "The Motorola MT788 combines the expertise and passion of Motorola and Intel in a single device to bring people an amazingly fast and responsive mobile Internet experience."
"The launch of MT788 marks a great step toward forward in bringing the best of Intel computing to the smartphone," said Ian Yang, Intel corporate vice president and president of Intel China. "As the smartphone continues to become a vital part of people's lifestyles, our goal is to provide compelling technology options that translate into great user benefits and experiences. We believe that the new smartphone from Motorola and China Mobile delivers on this promise, and that people across China will enjoy the device."
Features:
"The launch of MT788 marks a great step toward forward in bringing the best of Intel computing to the smartphone," said Ian Yang, Intel corporate vice president and president of Intel China. "As the smartphone continues to become a vital part of people's lifestyles, our goal is to provide compelling technology options that translate into great user benefits and experiences. We believe that the new smartphone from Motorola and China Mobile delivers on this promise, and that people across China will enjoy the device."
Features:
- Instant-launch 8-megapixel camera
- 1080P video capture/playback
- TD-SCDMA 1880/2010, HSDPA; GSM (900/1800/1900), GPRS/EDGE Class 12
- 4.3-inch 960x540 qHD display
- 4GB ROM
- 1735 mAh battery for up to 170 hours of standby time
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments