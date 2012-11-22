© alexandr malyshev dreamstime.com

German PCB market down in September 2012

Sales figures for German PCB manufacturers declined in September 2012: 18% compared to the corresponding month in 2011.

This can be - to some extend - be attributed to the fact that September 2012 has 2 work days less, thus reducing production, reports the ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems. YTD, revenue is 10% lower than what was recorded for the same period in 2011. However, figures level with those of 2010.



Order intake was lower than that of August 2012, but exceeded that of September 2011 by almost 17%. YTD, order intake levelled with last year's figures (5% lower than the 10-year average).



The book-to-bill ratio stood at 0.99. For manufacturers specialised in prototypes, small and medium series, this value is lower, while the larger manufacturers recorded a higher value.



The number of employees decreased by 5% compared to the same month last year.