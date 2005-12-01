Nordic Lean Production<br> information initiative

The Nordic (the Swedish-speaking) market has now been given a free alternative of a source for Lean Production information.

The Swedish consulting firm Part Development has in cooperation with Eton Systems published a free manual in implementing Lean Production to your company. The manual is released in three parts of which the first part was released October 14th and the second part was released yesterday, November 30th.



The manual is completely for free and only available in Swedish.