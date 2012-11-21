© fotosonar dreamstime.com

Anssi Jansson leaves Cencorp

Anssi Jansson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing in the Laser and automation segment, has resigned on 19 November 2012 from Cencorp Corporation.

For the moment Cencorp will not make any new recruitment to succeed Anssi Jansson. Laser and automation segments' resources will be rearranged and the segment's operations will be further developed according to the company's new strategy with focus on renewable energy solutions, especially on photovoltaic applications.



Cencorp has updated its laser and automation applications and demand for these products is expected to grow. From now on the Laser and automation segment has its main focus on the life cycle management of systems and equipments and on service business.