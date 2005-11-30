Foxconn plans to enter India

The Hong Kong-based handset subsidiary of Foxconn Electronics, plans to set up a handset-manufacturing plant in India, according to the Chinese-language Economic Daily News.

According to the paper a Taiwan-based telecom company plans to invest US$1 billion to set up a manufacturing plant in India. A spokesman of Foxconn Electronics, denied the investment project but indicated that Foxconn has studied the feasibility of investing in India.

