Elprint to lay off 12 in Bergen

The Norwegian PCB supplier Elprint is due to decreased panel throughput laying off 12 workers from its unit in Bergen, Norway.

-Our production has moved towards more and more smaller series of panels and this has resulted in decreased panel throughput in the factory. This fact added to our major equipment investments has enabled us to make some reductions in workforce, Elprint's CEO Helge K. Nilsen told evertiq.



- This reduction resulted in removing the night shift but we will still be able to run the production with the early shift and the later shift, Helge K. Nilsen told evertiq.



Helge K. Nilsen told evertiq that the average panel price at the plant has increased from 1600 NOK last spring to 2300 NOK this autumn. Helge K. Nilsen also told evertiq that the company is moving towards an increased automation at the plant and that major investments have been made which at high grade will replace humans in the manufacturing processes. Among others Elprint has invested in a brand new LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) from Orbotech. - Our goal is to have a computerized and automated manufacturing where our employees only maintain the equipment. You can say that we don't want to have employees to move around panels at the plant but instead walking around with the greasing dispenser, Helge K. Nilsen told evertiq.