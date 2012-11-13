© ermess dreamstime.com

Union seeks friendly solution to Sanmina-SCI retrenchment issue

According to Bernama news agency, SCI Corporation (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd can expect an injunction from the Sarawak branch on The Malaysian Trade Union Congress (MTUC).

The injunction means to prevent Sanmina-SCI Corporation from transferring and moving its assets and equipment from its plant in the Sama Jama Free Industrial Zone.



“Sarawak MTUC will try to meed Sanmina-SCI management to resolve the retrenchment issue as soon as possible for if they manage to remove all the equipment from the factory, the discussion will be useless,” Andrew Lo, MTUC secretary told reporters after attending a briefing held by Sarawak MTUC.



According to Lo the workers did not make any unreasonable demands claims, merely compensation and retrenchment benefits.



Workers have been informed about their rights and Sanmina-SCI's legal obligations in the issue.