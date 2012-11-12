© milan jurkovic dreamstime.com

Invotec invests in Tamworth facility

PCB manufacturer Invotec Group Ltd is making a EUR 1m investment in upgrading the capability of its Tamworth facility.

A key feature of the investment programme will be the installation of an Orbotech Paragon 9800i LDI system, set for delivery in November.



Commenting on the new system, Chris Haley, Operations Manager – Tamworth, said: "This will be the first 16 Watt LDI machine in the UK. With further miniaturisation and component pitch reduction, the necessity for improved capability and quality is paramount. The 9800i will do exactly that; allowing plated images and solder mask to be aligned by the same digital process. This is a true step forward from our current process of camera aligned printer and artworks for solder mask. This technical advantage allows us to auto scale both the printed copper image and the solder mask image to achieve optimum registration of fine tight tolerance features. LDI also brings the added benefit of reduced common defects. We have also invested in associated robotic arm LDI automation which will not only bring significant efficiency gains but also reduce handling intervention.”



Invotec Group Ltd will also be upgrading its resin fill and brush system process in response to an increased demand for HDI technology. An automated copper planariser brings consistency and productivity gains. The company also anticipates significant lead-time reduction, especially for quick-turn capability and overall flexibility in meeting customer expectations.



In addition, the investment programme will include new robotic loaders and un-loaders for the chemical pre-bonding process. This will reduce manual handling and ensure improved cleanliness, consistency and efficiency.