© milan jurkovic dreamstime.com PCB | November 12, 2012
Invotec invests in Tamworth facility
PCB manufacturer Invotec Group Ltd is making a EUR 1m investment in upgrading the capability of its Tamworth facility.
A key feature of the investment programme will be the installation of an Orbotech Paragon 9800i LDI system, set for delivery in November.
Commenting on the new system, Chris Haley, Operations Manager – Tamworth, said: "This will be the first 16 Watt LDI machine in the UK. With further miniaturisation and component pitch reduction, the necessity for improved capability and quality is paramount. The 9800i will do exactly that; allowing plated images and solder mask to be aligned by the same digital process. This is a true step forward from our current process of camera aligned printer and artworks for solder mask. This technical advantage allows us to auto scale both the printed copper image and the solder mask image to achieve optimum registration of fine tight tolerance features. LDI also brings the added benefit of reduced common defects. We have also invested in associated robotic arm LDI automation which will not only bring significant efficiency gains but also reduce handling intervention.”
Invotec Group Ltd will also be upgrading its resin fill and brush system process in response to an increased demand for HDI technology. An automated copper planariser brings consistency and productivity gains. The company also anticipates significant lead-time reduction, especially for quick-turn capability and overall flexibility in meeting customer expectations.
In addition, the investment programme will include new robotic loaders and un-loaders for the chemical pre-bonding process. This will reduce manual handling and ensure improved cleanliness, consistency and efficiency.
Commenting on the new system, Chris Haley, Operations Manager – Tamworth, said: "This will be the first 16 Watt LDI machine in the UK. With further miniaturisation and component pitch reduction, the necessity for improved capability and quality is paramount. The 9800i will do exactly that; allowing plated images and solder mask to be aligned by the same digital process. This is a true step forward from our current process of camera aligned printer and artworks for solder mask. This technical advantage allows us to auto scale both the printed copper image and the solder mask image to achieve optimum registration of fine tight tolerance features. LDI also brings the added benefit of reduced common defects. We have also invested in associated robotic arm LDI automation which will not only bring significant efficiency gains but also reduce handling intervention.”
Invotec Group Ltd will also be upgrading its resin fill and brush system process in response to an increased demand for HDI technology. An automated copper planariser brings consistency and productivity gains. The company also anticipates significant lead-time reduction, especially for quick-turn capability and overall flexibility in meeting customer expectations.
In addition, the investment programme will include new robotic loaders and un-loaders for the chemical pre-bonding process. This will reduce manual handling and ensure improved cleanliness, consistency and efficiency.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments