Two factories merged by Enics

Recently the EMS company Enics acquired two factories located about 300 meters from eachothers in the Swedish town of Västerås. One plant were bought from ABB and one plant were bought from Flextronics. These two plants have now become one.

In the end of October the ABB plant was closed for about a week and 40 blue collars and 20 white collars together with material supply, surface mount lines and hole mount lines to the sister plant in Flextronics old facilities.



- The reason for the move is that we should be able to use our joint resources, machinery and space in the best possible way and thereby we be able to even better serve our customers, Enics General Manager Stefan Eklund told evertiq.