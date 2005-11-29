A WEEE matter of growth

UK-based Sims Group is proving the viability of a WEEE business in advance of the delayed legislation by more than doubling the capacity of its Manchester WEEE materials recycling plant.

On the 1st December 2005, Sims Group will switch capacity to its new plant in Stalybridge after outgrowing existing capacity at its other Manchester operation at Ashton-under-Lyne. The new plant will be able to process approximately 25,000 tonnes of material a year, the equivalent to over 3 million desk top computers.



Jason Price, Regional Manager explains: “Sims had outgrown the old facility in Ashton-under-Lyne. Our client list has expanded rapidly over the past year or so, even though the WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment) Directive has yet to be transposed. Many of our Blue Chip clients are involved through their Corporate Social Responsibility Programs, and have taken early and effective compliance measures ahead of the Directive's transposition into UK Law next year.”



The site has been developed in line with the Group's objective of maximising material recovery, improving site systems and adding maximum value to commodity streams. This not only improves the efficiency of the Manchester site but will aid downstream processing at Sims Group's dedicated Cathode Ray Tube, Toner Cartridge and Plastic recycling plants within Europe.



Mr Price is enthusiastic about the developments within Sims Group: “The new facility is part of Sims Group's WEEE growth strategy, taking our European electronics recycling capacity to over 150,000 tonnes annually with yet further capacity in our growing Australian and US businesses. The Group has also recently employed a team of regional Business Development Executives to assist our growing client base in their understanding of this complex legislation and how Sims' range of services can help producers meet their obligations.”



The Group is planning a number of other major developments to coincide with the July implementation of the WEEE Legislation and so cement its position as Europe's leading electronic waste recycling player.

