Harju Elekter enters new markets in Ukraine and Switzerland

Harju Elekter reports revenue increase of 19.8%, gross, operating and net profit are up 18.1%, 20.9% and 47.6% respectively YoY for the 1 nice months of fiscal 2012.

In the third quarter, the Group’s consolidated revenue increased by EUR 1.45 million to EUR 14.5 million. Revenue for nine months increased by more than EUR 6 million, to nearly EUR 40.2 million.



Of the Group revenue, 65% came from markets outside Estonia. However, 90% of the Group’s products and services were sold in the home markets: Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Lithuania (9m/2011: 92.6%).



Domestic sales increased by 10.7% to EUR 14.1 million in 9 months, amounting to 35% of the Group’s sales revenues; sales to the Finnish market increased by 28.9% to EUR 19.3 million, which was 47.9% of the sales revenue of the Group.



Sales to the Lithuanian market decreased by one-third in Q3 and 40% in 9 months. However, the Lithuanian company’s 9-month sales volumes in foreign markets increased to 60% (9m 2011: 36%) of the total sales revenue of the company.



"Group’s export to other European Union countries has almost doubled. Germany is a developing and continuously growing market for the Group. Sales figures to France and Portugal have also increased. 6.1% (9m 2011: 5.0%) of the Group’s products and services were sold outside EU, increasing by 35.7% in the reporting quarter and during the nine months by 44.5%. Supplies to Russia and Belarus have also increased; Ukraine and Switzerland were introduced as new markets", states Andres Allikmäe, Managing director/ CEO.