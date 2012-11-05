© carabiner dreamstime.com

GlobTek works in the wake of Hurricane Sandy

New Jersey based EMS-provider GlobeTek is up and running again after Hurricane Sandy.

While the Northeast cleans up in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, EMS-provider GlobTek states that USA and international operations have not been impacted by the storm.



"Luckily we were outside of the area of the most damage" Anna Kaplan, GlobTek CEO points out. "Our disaster-relief plans worked as expected, and our personnel are back to helping customers in every way we can." Ms Kaplan continued, "our customers are extremely important to us, and we want to assure them that GlobTek is open for business."