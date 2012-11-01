© andrei katyshev dreamstime.com

Stable German PCB market in August

Turnover for German PCB manufacturers in August 2012 was only marginally higher than in the previous month, reported the ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems.

The order intake increased by 24 percent in August, compared to the corresponding month in 2011. However, figures were 6 per cent higher than the 10-year-average. Cumulative order intake for 2012 was 3% lower than that of the corresponding period last year.



Larger companies - again - reported a positive book-to-bill ration, while smaller manufacturers (small to medium sized batches) could not. Overall, the book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.01.



The number of employees fell again in August, as holiday temps were no longer needed. Compared to August 2011, staff numbers declined 5 per cent.