Rohde & Schwarz remains on growth track

Rohde & Schwarz has ended a successful fiscal year 2011/2012 (July to June). Incoming orders, revenue and the number of employees of the Munich-based electronics group rose again.

In the past fiscal year, Rohde & Schwarz increased its revenue from EUR 1.58 billion (July 2010 to June 2011) to EUR 1.81 billion (July 2011 to June 2012), an increase of around 14 percent over the previous year. The value of incoming orders reached EUR 1.88 billion, 15 percent more than last year.



The number of employees also grew from around 8400 to 8700 by the end of the fiscal year. The company built up capacity mainly in Germany, the USA und Asia. Since more employees need more space, Rohde & Schwarz is currently investing in new buildings at Munich headquarters and in Singapore. These buildings are scheduled to be completed by next March and the end of 2013, respectively.



Manfred Fleischmann, President and CEO of Rohde & Schwarz, reports: "Our production plants in Germany, the Czech Republic and Asia delivered the highest production output in the company’s history."



Manfred Fleischmann is confident about the perspectives for fiscal year 2012/2013: "Rohde & Schwarz has potential for continued growth. We are convinced that the demand for our products will remain high and that we will be able to strengthen our market position in all four business fields. We are therefore expecting high revenue and incoming orders at a level comparable to fiscal year 2011/2012."