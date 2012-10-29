© ermess dreamstime.com

Delphi acquires Motorized Vehicles Division of FCI

Delphi Automotive plc completed its acquisition of FCI Group’s Motorized Vehicles Division (MVL). The transaction is valued at €765 million on a cash and debt-free basis.

“We are excited to complete the acquisition of MVL. We have strengthened our market leadership in the global automotive connector industry and positioned Delphi to further benefit from the growing electronics and safety content in motor vehicles,” said Rodney O'Neal, chief executive officer and president of Delphi. “The combined connector businesses will deliver significant revenue and operating synergies and accelerate our sales and earnings growth.”