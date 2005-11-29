Investor consortium<br> takes over Mania

Tthree new financial Investors have introduced themselves to the Shareholders of Germany based Mania Technology AG, a supplier of equipment and outsourcing services to the printed circuit board industry.

The financial investors are Investcorp, Softbank Asia Infrastructure Fund (SAIF), CornerstoneCapital.



Investcorp is one of the oldest and largest private equity and venture capital investors in the US and Europe. Inestcorp has a significant experience with German public companies investments including Utimaco, Apcoa, Minimax and Gerresheimer Glas. expertise in helping Mania regain the stature it once had. The engagement of the Investors is long-term oriented and underlines the future potential Mania Technologie AG has. Investcorp hand-selected each party so that the overall syndicate would have all-around.



Softbank Asia Infrastructure Fund (SAIF) is one of the premier Asian venture capital firms based in Hong Kong. Softbank will play a crucial role in developing Mania's business in Asia

CornerstoneCapital is a strong local German private equity investor focused on small and medium sized technology or technology related companies. Cornerstone have teamed up with Investcorp in the past in previous German PIPE investment.