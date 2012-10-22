© ermess dreamstime.com

Electrolux looking to sell factory in France

Electrolux will close its plant in Revin, France, the company disclosed in its interim report today.

The company said that consultation will start with employee representatives regarding the discontinuation of production of top-load washing machines at the plant in Revin, France and are seeking buyers for the plant.



The company also said it is initiating several activities to downsize and specialize some of the production, beginning with the plant for refrigerators in Mariestad, Sweden, and the plant for cooking products in Schwanden, Switzerland.



“The production at the plants in Mariestad and Schwanden will be focusing on premium products, while some of the production will be relocated to other Group production facilities,” the company said.



A local radio station, SR DRS, in Schwanden, has reported that 80 employees out the plants 230 will be let go by the company.



Total costs are estimated to approximately SEK 1 billion, which will be charged against operating income within items affecting comparability in the fourth quarter of 2012