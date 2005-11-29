RF MEMS market grows fast

According to German analyst firm WTC (Wicht Technologie Consulting GmbH), the annual market for RF MEMS (Radio Frequency Microelectromechanical Systems) was $125 million in 2004. This market is set to grow to a value of $1.1 billion in 2009.

The market is currently driven by Mobile Telephony. WTC sees consumer and IT applications to become siginificant from 2007. Bulk acoustic wave duplexers and filters from Agilent and Infineon represent a large part of the market, Planet Analog reports.