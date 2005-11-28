Nokia choose Foxconn, cuts BenQ

EMSnow reported about a statement by Nokia's Taiwan boss, Colin Giles, that indicated that Nokia will further increase its cooperation with its supply partnership with Foxconn Electronics.

Since BenQ decided to take over Siemens mobiles they have lost important customers such as Motorola and now Nokia. According to EMSnow Nokia will now only run out its contract with BenQ and after the contract has expired there will be no extension of the supplying agreement.



In Taiwan, Nokia will instead further increase its cooperation with the EMS provider Foxconn and the supply-chain and manufacturing partnership may develop to become an ODM partnership as well.