Jennic receives £1.5 million

UK-based a fabless semiconductor company Jennic, has announced it secured a DTI (Department of Trade & Industry) grant of £1.5 million for expansion within the fields of wireless sensor networks.

This funding will be used to establish further growth and support volume manufacturing of the company's products for wireless sensor networks. In order to fulfil this the company expects to recruit further engineering, manufacturing and field support staff in the UK.



Jim Lindop, CEO of Jennic, commented, “We are pleased that the Government has recognized our company's potential by awarding this grant. We have developed our first key product, invested in manufacture and test processes, and opened up regional offices in Asia, Japan and the Americas to drive sales in key wireless markets. Hence this latest funding will assist in boosting our infrastructure and support as we grow our customer base.”



The DTI grant was secured with the assistance of Sheffield First for Investment, the inward investment agency for Sheffield.