© ermess dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 16, 2012
IPC: EMS market to grow 9.4 percent globally
A new report by IPC predicts further recovery for the EMS industry in America and globally.
Following economic setbacks in 2009, the world market for electronics manufacturing services (EMS) continued to recover in 2011 and 2012 and is projected to grow this year 9.4 percent globally and 8.9 percent in North America, according to 2011–2012 Analysis and Forecast for the EMS Industry, an annual study released by IPC.
Using data from 130 EMS operations that participated in the survey, the study presents information and analysis on EMS markets and operations, examining critical trends and potential for market expansion.
2011-2012 Analysis and Forecast for the EMS Industry includes forecasts through 2016, provided by New Venture Research Corp., and covers business metrics by region. The study also examines trends in market size, sources of revenue, revenue per employee, services offered, markets served, customer relationship metrics, manufacturing technology, capital investment, and spending on equipment and materials. In addition, the study shows sales breakdowns of eight major end markets by region.
Using data from 130 EMS operations that participated in the survey, the study presents information and analysis on EMS markets and operations, examining critical trends and potential for market expansion.
2011-2012 Analysis and Forecast for the EMS Industry includes forecasts through 2016, provided by New Venture Research Corp., and covers business metrics by region. The study also examines trends in market size, sources of revenue, revenue per employee, services offered, markets served, customer relationship metrics, manufacturing technology, capital investment, and spending on equipment and materials. In addition, the study shows sales breakdowns of eight major end markets by region.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments