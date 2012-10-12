© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Philips Healthcare to layoff staff in the Netherlands

Philips' austerity measures keep moving forward, as staff in Best and Eindhoven, Netherlands, were notified of plans for multiple job layoffs yesterday.

Local news agency Omroep Brabant reports that 140 permanent and 120 temporary jobs will be lost at Philips Healthcare's plant in Best, as well as another ten job cuts in Eindhoven. The cuts are part of the company’s wider austerity program called Accelerate.



The company announced in October last year that they would cut 4,500 jobs worldwide, and last month announced a further 2,300 planned cuts, in hopes to save 1.1 billion euros.