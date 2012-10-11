© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Norautron buys Aegis software installations

Norautron has recently purchased complete Aegis software installations for three sites in Norway, Sweden and China.

Norautron Group is a 125 million USD global technology group, which provides electronics manufacturing services in the Maritime, Offshore, Defence & Aerospace, Data, Communications, Industry, Energy and Medical sectors.



Norautron will use the integrated Aegis solution to replace and reduce the large number of software systems and programs currently deployed across their sites and the software’s paperless environment will become the operators’ main source of information.



A large factor in their choice of Aegis was the software’s availability as an out of the box product offering fast deployment as well as ease of maintenance. The software will be used on eight SMD lines manufacturing PCBs for sonars, bridge consoles, panel systems, steering cabinets, I/O modules, power steering and distribution systems, communications systems and data processing units.



Aegis Software said the sale reflects their commitment to increasing their share of the growing Scandinavian market. “We have a product that really meets electronics manufacturers’ needs and gives them a competitive edge,” said Daniel Walls, Aegis Software’s European Managing Director, “Accordingly, we’re looking forward to further customer wins throughout the Region as well as extending our relationship with Norautron.”