Trident appoints manager for ZEVO

Trident has promoted Tom Barnes to the position of business development manager for the company's own ZEVO product range.

In this newly created role, Barnes will manage and support the expansion of the ZEVO portfolio throughout Europe.



"We are seeing many new applications requiring high performance, cost effective digital PC solutions and, as a result needed a dedicated business development manager for the ZEVO products that Trident continues to develop," commented Graham Grover, managing director at Trident. "The continued advance of the product family is a long term investment, which is why I am confident that with Tom's experience, product knowledge and commitment, it will be a resounding success."



The ZEVO is a self contained interactive smart terminal ready for deployment within a multitude of applications. Its functions include point-of-sale, information terminal, entertainment and communications, process automation and product selection. This means the product is suitable in a variety of environments from hospitals and retail floors to hotel front desks and even factory environments.



Barnes has three years experience as a regional sales manager for Trident and a total of six years experience in the display industry.



Trident is a UK-based technical franchised distributor of displays, interface kits, single board computers, panel PCs, printers and card readers as well as assembling and manufacturing custom built embedded systems.