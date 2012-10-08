©alexander-podshivalov-dreamstime.com PCB | October 08, 2012
Global PCB Industry Grew 2.4 Percent in 2011
Worldwide production of printed circuit boards (PCBs) experienced real growth of just 2.4 percent in 2011 to more than 59 billion USD, according to World PCB Production Report for the Year 2011, recently released by IPC.
Published annually, the report offers consensus estimates of PCB production value by country and by product category, and analysis of global and regional PCB industry trends. Special sections on the metal core PCB market and HDI/microvia board trends, applications and forecasts are included in this year’s report.
Approximately 2,600 PCB fabricators produced an estimated value of 59.138 billion USD in PCBs in 2011. PCB production value declined 11.3 percent in the Americas, but grew 1.3 percent in Europe and 3.6 percent in Asia. Asia now accounts for 89 percent of world PCB production. The fastest-growing product categories in 2011 were metal core PCBs, high-performance rigid PCBs and IC substrates. Rigid flex and CEM-3 production declined in 2011.
World PCB Production Report for the Year 2011 was developed by the World Market Consensus Committe comprising analysts in the electronic interconnection industry. Using a consensus process, committee members share their own information and review data from other sources to produce this annual report.
