Game Over N-Gage

Nokias' adventure within the Mobile Gaming Entertainment industry is over. Nokia choses to terminate the development, manufacturing and marketing of its hand-held gaming console, N-Gage.

According to Swedish news media What.se, Nokia confirms the rumours that it plans to terminate the development and manufacturing of hand held gaming-consol.



However, Nokia will continue its efforts in Mobile Entertainment Media. According to What.se, some hundred employees will leave the Mobile Entertainment Media division.