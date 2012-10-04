© studio 37 dreamstime.com

Eolane is last chance for Technicolor Angers

Eolane is still in the running to purchase Technicolor Angers according to a local report.

Eolane has been granted an extended period to submit a bid to save Technicolor Angers, which could potentially retain 80 jobs according to a report by BFM Business. The deadline for bids was originally set for October 1 but the Court of Nanterre has now offered the French company until October 5 to come up with a plan.



The court will decide on October 11 if the plant, which hires 351 people, will placed into liquidation or not.