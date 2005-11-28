Rutronik distributes Sony Ericsson M2M

Rutronik has entered an agreement with Sony Ericsson to distribute their M2M products in Europe.

Under the agreement Rutronik will distribute Sony Ericsson's portfolio of wireless products which includes among others GSM, GPRS, WLAN, UMTS, CDMA and EDGE products for M2M communication.



- Our cooperation with Sony Ericsson gives us a push forward with products for wireless communication. This will strengthen our position at the market. Along with a team of application- and product responsible sales people we will establish a brand new division that will work with the potential that wireless M2M communication representing, Tomas Rudel, CEO of Rutronik told the Swedish electronics journal Elektronik i Norden.